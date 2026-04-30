Atomfall is the latest indie game being turned into a TV show

Yet another indie game is becoming a TV show, as an adaptation of Atomfall is in the works. This is an action survival RPG that was released in 2025 and won British Game of the Year at the recent BAFTA Game Awards. That's fitting, because Atomfall is an extremely British game. It references everything from Doctor Who and the legend of Excalibur to The Lord of the Rings, James Bond, The Chronicles of Narnia and The Wicker Man.

The Fallout-inspired game is set in the 1960s after a nuclear disaster leads to a quarantine zone being established in the Lake District in northern England. Your character wakes up in a bunker with no recollection of how they got there. As you try to figure out what's happened and ultimately escape the quarantine zone, you'll encounter an array of offbeat characters and enemies.

I enjoyed what I've played of the game, which has pulled in more than 3.7 million players to date. According to a press release, "the TV adaptation will expand on the game's mythology while remaining faithful to its tone, themes and British roots." There's no word as yet on when and where you'll be able to watch it.

Developer Rebellion (which is also behind the Sniper Elite games) is co-producing the adaptation with Two Brothers Pictures. Series writers Harry and Jack Williams previously worked on the likes of Fleabag and Call the Midwife.

A whole bunch of TV and film adaptations of indie games have been announced in recent years as producers mine a deep well of inventive concepts in the space. Projects based on the likes of Pacific Drive, Dredge, Sifu, Overcooked and even Vampire Survivors are in the works.