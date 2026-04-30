Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approves AI chatbot age verification

The Senate Judiciary Committee has unanimously approved a bipartisan bill aimed at requiring AI companies to limit chatbot use among minors. The proposed legislation would mandate age verification systems for chatbots as well as prohibiting AI companions for minors and blocking the services from showing younger users sexually explicit content or encouraging self-harm. The bill was co-sponsored by Senators Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

Committee approval is just a preliminary step toward AI companies facing any real federal regulation on this subject. But the unanimous agreement about restricting chatbot use for minors indicates there may be enough support from both political parties to move this bill through the Senate both quickly and successfully.

A large group of US attorneys general contacted several AI leaders last year to push them for better protections for children and teens. Multiple companies operating AI chatbots have already been taken to court on claims that teenagers used the platforms to plan suicides.