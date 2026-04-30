Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 support for PlayStation VR2 is now live

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 soared across the great console divide to land on PlayStation 5 in December, but players have had to bide their time to experience the game on a PlayStation VR2 headset. Now, they can do just that after the latest update went live on Thursday.

Along with PS VR2 support, the update introduces an option for players to switch off the heads-up display in VR and retain it in 2D modes. There's one other helpful change for PlayStation 5 players, according to the patch notes: the photo album feature now saves images in the console's media gallery rather than the game's internal storage. That could make it easier for you to share snaps you take of the game's myriad landscapes.

Developer Asobo Studio had planned to release this update on all platforms last week, but it took a little longer than expected. The team said on April 16 it had a few critical bugs to work out first.

Asobo says the update includes performance improvements such as less stuttering and frame rate boosts, "especially in large cities and complex airports." A new weather radar API sounds pretty interesting too. According to the studio, "the platform now allows aircraft developers to provide authentic weather radars including the tilt function."

The developer also fully unlocked all career modes, including ones concerning heavy and VTOL aircraft. Other quality of life upgrades on that front include more reliable ground services. "Even if one service (like catering) is unavailable, the rest of the ground crew (baggage, fuel, jetway) will now function correctly to keep players on schedule," Asobo said. If you somehow needed proof Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is not real life, there you have it.