LG's UltraGear evo 5K gaming monitor is available to pre-order

LG is continuing to slowly roll out the products it announced at CES, this time with a new 5K gaming monitor. The LG UltraGear evo GM9 5K gaming monitor uses a 5K Mini LED panel and includes built-in AI upscaling so games and other content can run at a higher resolution without you having to shell out for a new GPU.

Unlike the UltraGear GX7, which uses LG's Tandem OLED tech, the UltraGear evo GM9 is all about Mini LEDs, specifically LG's branded "Hyper Mini LED" screen, which feature a smaller gap between its LED backlights and panel in an attempt to reduce light leakage and blooming. The 27-inch screen offers a 5K resolution (5,120 x 2,880), a peak brightness of 1,250 nits and 2,304 local dimming zones for improved contrast and higher luminance. The monitor also comes with LG's Dual Mode, which lets it run at either 5K at a 165Hz refresh rate or 1140p at 330Hz, and supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium to reduce graphical issues like flickering and screen-tearing.

The UltraGear evo GM9 includes a variety of AI-powered features to take better advantage of its new hardware, like the previously mentioned AI upscaling, along with AI Scene Optimization for adjusting image settings on the fly, and AI Sound for doing the same thing with audio. LG has designed the UltraGear for gaming, but it should work just as well for productivity use-cases. The monitor includes DisplayPort 2.1 and USB-C ports, and offers 90W Power Delivery so you can transfer data and charge your laptop using the same cable.

The LG UltraGear evo GM9 is available to pre-order in the US for $1,200 on LG's website. The company says it will be available in other markets throughout the year.