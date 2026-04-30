Anbernic's swiveling retro handheld will be available May 11

Anbernic's unique retro handheld console, the RG Rotate, will be available to order beginning on May 11. The portable machine includes a 1:1 swivel display that reminds me of an old-school T-Mobile Sidekick.

The specs are decent, so this machine should be powerful enough to run PS1, Nintendo 64 and maybe even some GameCube games, in addition to titles from older consoles. It features a Unisoc Tiger T618 octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

It runs on Android 12 and also boasts a fairly large battery and a USB-C port for charging and data transfers. There's a gamepad, four traditional buttons and interchangeable shoulder buttons. The swiveling display ensures it can handle games with different aspect ratios.

The pricing is where this thing shines, especially in today's market. There are two versions of the RG Rotate. The black one includes a plastic shell with a metal front, and starts at just $88. The silver model features a complete metal body and starts at $108. Anbernic will knock off a few dollars as an early bird discount during the first few days of availability, which brings the prices down to $83 and $100.