City of None is the next game from the co-creator of Celeste

Noel Berry, who was a co-creator on Celeste, has teamed with his brother Liam for a new project called City of None. It's a 2D platformer like Celeste, but this adds some adventuring and combat into the mix. The trailer is giving me shades of fellow indie sensation Hollow Knight with its muted color scheme and buggy-looking characters. The Steam listing for City of None is broadly targeting a 2027 release, so we'll sadly be waiting a while for this to be ready for the public eye.

Extremely OK Games, which is helmed by Noel Berry and Maddy Thorson, is publishing this new creation. Last year, the company announced that it was cancelling its own planned game titled Earthblade. Considering the amount of talent congregated around EXOK, it's exciting to hear about this crew bringing another project to life, even if it's still many months away.