How to watch Xbox's Stranger Than Heaven showcase

We'll soon know much more about Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's upcoming Yakuza-like epic, Stranger Than Heaven. On Wednesday, Xbox is hosting a deep dive with developers and cast on the upcoming action-adventure game.

The roughly half-hour event will add "details and insights on the game's story, world, characters, and more." We already know that Stranger Than Heaven will cover five cities across five eras: 1915, 1929, 1943, 1951, and 1965. The '60s time period appears to take place in Kamurocho, the fictional Tokyo district from the Yakuza franchise.

In fact, fans are speculating that the upcoming title could serve as a Yakuza prequel of sorts, showing the rise of the franchise's clans. So far, RGG has been mum on whether the new game is connected to its long-running series.

Stranger Than Heaven (known as "Project Century" earlier in its development cycle) doesn't yet have a release date. Despite the showcase being an Xbox Partner Preview, the game will also be available on PS5 and Steam.

You can stream "Xbox Presents: A Special Look at Stranger Than Heaven" on Wednesday, May 6, at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the YouTube stream embedded below or on the Twitch Xbox channel. (An ASL version will also be available.)