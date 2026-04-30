Prime Video will stream three Duke basketball games next season

Amazon is adding to its slate of live sports on Prime Video. Starting this November, the streaming service will air three non-conference games for the Duke University men's basketball team. In fact, the three games — UConn, Michigan and Gonzaga — will be among the biggest matchups the team will face all season.

The first is scheduled for Black Friday in Vegas, where Duke will take on UConn at T-Mobile Arena. A last-minute three-point shot during the Elite Eight this past March sent the Huskies to the Final Four over the Blue Devils. In December, Duke will face Michigan at Madison Square Garden in NYC before taking on Gonzaga in Detroit on February 20. A press release from the university said that all games will be produced by Prime Video with exact start times to come at a later date.

Prime Video is already home to select MLB, NFL and NBA games, plus live coverage of the WNBA and NWSL women's leagues. Duke's announcement explained that this is the first time Amazon has signed a deal with a college team though. Duke is a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) which has a TV rights deal with ESPN, and the network typically shows most of the team's games in any given season. In exchange for allowing the Blue Devils to appear on Prime Video, Duke will play in certain ESPN-owned events during the 2027-28 and 2028-29 seasons.