Microsoft's Xbox mode starts making its way to Windows 11 PCs

Microsoft has started rolling out Xbox mode to Windows 11 devices, including laptops, desktop PCs and tablets, just like it promised in March. The mode, which debuted on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X handheld, brings a console-like full screen Xbox experience to Windows. It's a controller-optimized interface that puts a focus on an aggregated library, which allows you to easily browse and launch your collection of games, including ones you got from Xbox Game Pass and installed from various PC storefronts. You'll also be able to easily use the Xbox Game Bar overlay for Windows and switch between apps on the interface.

The company said it kept on tweaking and refining the experience across devices after it first launched. And you don't have to be stuck using it on your device, since you'll easily be able to jump back and forth between Xbox mode and the normal Windows 11 experience anytime you want. Microsoft is releasing Xbox mode gradually across select users and markets to "ensure a great experience."

To make sure you get it as soon as it comes out in your region, simply switch on "Get the latest updates as soon as they are available" under "Windows Update" in Settings. You'll be able to access Xbox mode as soon as your device downloads and installs it. The company said it will continue tweaking the feature based on feedback as more and more people get access to it.