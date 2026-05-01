Oura adds more detailed hormonal health insights to its Series 3 and 4 rings

Oura just announced a couple of new features that keep an eye on hormonal health for women. The pre-existing Cycle Insights feature, which tracks menstrual cycles, will now take hormonal birth control methods into consideration. The smart ring maker says that this "first-of-its-kind experience" will help users see how these methods can impact overall biometric data.

This has been designed to provide "personalized guidance during complex hormonal changes," so it can integrate data from over 20 combinations of birth control methods. These include pills, patches, IUDs and implants. Users should be able to use Cycle Insights to gauge whether or not these methods are impacting temperature patterns, sleep and recovery, in addition to keeping an eye on bleeding and various potential side effects.

There's also a partnership component here. Oura has teamed up with virtual health platform Twentyeight Health. The pair developed a portal within the smart ring app that users can tap to "seamlessly connect" with a licensed health provider to discuss birth control options, and they can provide new prescriptions.

This is, however, a post-Roe v. Wade United States. There are valid fears that period-tracking data could be used in court cases. In other words, there are more than a few reasons why people might consider keeping this kind of stuff private and away from the prying eyes of tech companies.

Oura has also announced a new Menopause Insights feature that tracks quality of life across 22 potential symptoms. The app includes a questionnaire that provides a "fully personalized, on-demand explanation of results, based on personal response and longitudinal biometric data." The company promises this can give users "actionable results" that can inform lifestyle changes.

Both of these tools will be available globally, with a rollout beginning on May 6. There is a spot of bad news here, however, as these features are only for Oura Ring 3 and 4. The Oura Ring 4 is likely the best smart ring out there, for those considering wading into the wearable waters.