LG's 2026 Gram laptop lineup starts at $1,150

Many CES product announcements leave us hanging for a while on pricing and availability. Today, one of this year's updated laptop series finally has official pricing and release info. LG's 2026 Gram models are now available, starting at $1,150 for the base model.

The most notable new feature in this year's Gram laptops is a proprietary aluminum-magnesium alloy. "Aerominum" may sound like a fictional metal from 1970s comic books, but it's a real, proprietary material that appears to live up to the hype in practice.

In Engadget's CES 2026 hands-on, Devindra Hardawar wrote that his brain "had a hard time computing how such a large computer felt so light in my hands." In fact, Aerominum helps the 16-inch Gram Pro weigh about the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air — itself no slouch in the lightness department. LG says the material, despite shedding weight, also enhances rigidity and scratch resistance. And most of the new models have military-grade durability certification. (The Gram Book is the lone exception.)

Speaking of the Gram Book, it's the most affordable of the 2026 lineup, starting at $1,150 for a 15.6-inch model (Intel Core Ultra 5, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD). A 16-inch one starts at $1,500 (Ryzen AI 7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD). LG is marketing this model for "students and everyday users" who value long battery life.

Moving up the price tree, the 15.6-inch LG Gram starts at $1,600 (Ryzen AI 7 450, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD). The flagship Gram Pro starts at $1,650 for a 17-inch model (Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD). The 16-inch variant's base price is $2,400 (Ryzen AI 7 450, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD). Meanwhile, the 16-inch Gram Pro 2-in-1, with a 360-degree convertible hinge, starts at $2,200 (Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD).

You can order the new models today from LG's website, and they should be rolling out soon (if not already) at the company's retail partners. Until May 10, LG is offering a 1-year Premium Care service plan for $1 on select models.