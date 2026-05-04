Instagram is testing optional 'AI creator' labels

Instagram is taking a small step toward increasing transparency around AI-generated content on the service. The app is testing a new account-level label that will allow creators to self-identify as an "AI creator."

The label will appear prominently both in creators' profiles and alongside their posts and Reels elsewhere in the app. "This profile posts content that was generated or modified with AI," it says. According to Meta, the new labels are an effort to "raise the bar on AI transparency on Instagram." And the language in the new labels is notably more explicit than Meta's "AI info" badges, which indicate that a given post "may" have been created or edited with an AI tool.

But, importantly, the "AI creator" labels are entirely optional. That means a lot of users are still likely to encounter AI content with the more vague "AI info" label or no label at all. As Meta's Oversight Board recently pointed out, those disclosures are applied somewhat haphazardly as Meta lacks the ability to reliably detect all the AI-generated content that passes through its apps. (The company has yet to respond to the board's recommendations on improving its AI-detection methods.)

Still, Meta is encouraging creators who frequently post AI content to use the feature. "This label builds trust by helping your audience understand what they're seeing on Instagram," an in-app message says. Of course, if the company really wanted to "build trust" it could turn them on by default, make them required or even throttle accounts that decline to use them. Meta is, for now, at least, opting for a much lighter touch. But as AI-generated content becomes more pervasive (and harder for our lowly human eyes to detect), the company may need to change up its approach to AI labeling yet again.