Mini Motorways is letting players vote for its next city map

The traffic management sim Mini Motorways is once again asking players to vote for its next map. Developer Dinosaur Polo Club just put up a website that lets folks choose from four city maps, including Vienna, Auckland, Singapore and Lima.

The city with the most votes will get an official map in the game later this year, and it will be available for free on all current platforms. The game is playable on iOS devices, PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch.

The company says that people can only vote once, but that it'll be "keeping an eye out on our social media channels for any enthusiasm." It also said that it would do its best to "honor the results of the voting" but that the "final release order" is ultimately up to Dinosaur Polo Club. Voting closes on May 15. The last time the company held a contest like this, players got to experience a map based on London.

For the uninitiated, Mini Motorways is a fun little management sim that's perfect for short bursts of play. It tasks players with arranging roads for optimal traffic flow and features a minimalist design. The company recently introduced a creative mode for changing up the aesthetics of a map.

Dinosaur Polo Club also just launched a free game called Read the F*cking Manual, or RTFM for short. It's a co-op title based on working in tech support.