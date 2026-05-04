Wholesome Direct returns June 6 with a slew of joyful games

The hype is steadily building around Summer Game Fest 2026 and the show's June calendar is starting to fill out. The fine folks at Wholesome Games will host their seventh annual digital showcase on Saturday, June 6 at 12PM ET on YouTube and Twitch, featuring more than 50 joyful and just plain adorable games from new and established studios alike. Wholesome Direct 2026 promises to feature world premieres, demo reveals and a handful of fun surprises.

The list of confirmed participants includes Planet Coaster series creator Frontier Developments, Fields of Mistria team NPC Studio, The Wandering Village dev Stray Fawn Studio, and Cozy Grove maker Spry Fox. The Spry Fox update is of particular note, considering some recent upheaval at the studio: Netflix bought Spry Fox in 2022, published its Cozy Grove sequel in 2024, and then sold Spry Fox back to its original founders in December 2025. Netflix had already greenlit Spry Fox's next game, a cozy life-simulation MMO called Spirit Crossing, and the streamer is still on tap to publish it on mobile, with Spry Fox self-publishing on Steam. It'll be nice to get a peek at Spirit Crossing now that the corporate dust has settled.

The Wholesome Games Presents publishing arm will also provide updates on Usagi Shima (a bunny atsume-style game coming to Steam in 2026), Is This Seat Taken? (Poti Poti Studio's beloved little puzzler that came out in mid-2025), and Milki Delivery (a sweet-looking community-building game from Minami Lane creators Blibloop and Doot).

Merch sales tied to this year's Wholesome Direct showcase will benefit the Transgender Law Center. Wholesome Direct fundraising efforts have raised more than $300,000 since 2020 for charities including the American Heart Association, Point of Pride, Save the Children, AbleGamers, Palestine Children's Relief Fund and the International Rescue Committee.

Summer Game Fest 2026 kicks off on Friday, June 5 at 5PM ET with its big live show, and the surrounding days will be packed with additional streams and news dumps. We'll go hands-on with fresh games at iam8bit's Play Days event in downtown Los Angeles and we can all watch another Day of the Devs: SGF Edition together, plus whatever else is announced in the coming weeks. If you want to keep up with Wholesome Games news specifically, check out the Discord.