Samsung Galaxy A37 review: A solid deal even in this economy

One of the biggest differences between the Galaxy A37 and its more expensive sibling — the A57 — is that it features a full plastic chassis instead of an aluminum frame. That said, Samsung made sure the phone doesn't feel cheap. Unless you're really paying attention, you may not even notice. I had to tap a quarter on its back and sides to confirm. There's also another plus to the A37's less luxurious design, as it's available in way more colors — white, lavender, charcoal and graygreen (depending on retailer) — compared to the A57, which only comes in navy.

Aside from its frame, Samsung kept things super simple. You get a volume rocker and lock/power button, stereo speakers and an assortment of cameras. The one small quirk to the A37's design is that the bezel below its screen is a tiny bit thicker than it is anywhere else, which may bother folks with OCD tendencies. Unfortunately, because Samsung removed the microSD card slot on its predecessor, that means the A37 doesn't have one either. On the bright side, Samsung has upgraded the new model's water resistance, so now you get an IP68 rating instead of IP67 like on the A36.