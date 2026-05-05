Google will livestream The Android Show: I/O Edition on May 12

Google I/O is just a couple weeks away, but in keeping with a semi-recent tradition, the folks over in Mountain View are kicking things off early by live streaming the Android Show: I/O Edition on May 12 at 1PM ET/10 AM PT.

While Google hasn't released many details about what it's planning to show off, the company says 2026 "is going to be one of the biggest years for Android yet." Currently, we're expecting to hear more about the next big update to Android (version 17) along with some AI upgrades and maybe even some peaks at upcoming hardware. Gemini and agentic AI is expected to be a major theme for this year (though Google may save much of that news for I/O proper) while rumors suggest we could see new features like the ability to remap gaming controllers and running apps in bubbles for improved multitasking. There has also been some major rumblings about combining Android and ChromeOS into a single unified platform.

Additionally, after revealing Android XR at I/O last year, I'm hoping to hear a lot more info about Google's upcoming batch of smartglasses. The company has already announced partnerships with existing eyewear makers including Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, and after getting a chance to try out some of Google's early reference designs, I think 2026 is shaping up to be a breakout year for smartglasses as a whole. Alternatively, for anyone who is getting fed up with too much AI news, the Android Show could be a welcome breakout for those who care more about hardware and software than machine learning.

The best part is that Google is streaming the event for free on YouTube and the main Android homepage. So put a reminder in your calendar and check back next week for all of our in-depth coverage of everything Android on May 12.