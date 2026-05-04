The White House is considering tighter regulation of new AI models

The New York Times reports that the White House may create a new working group to oversee AI development. A federal review of new AI models ahead of their public release is being considered as a possible power for that committee, according to the publication's sources.

No clear approach has been decided, but the Times suggested it could mimic what's currently happening within the UK government, where multiple layers of oversight confirm that AI models meet safety standards. (Although the UK has recently been having its own drama about AI regulation.) There's also still a chance the entire concept fizzles and comes to nothing.

If an oversight group is created, it would mark quite a reversal from the hands-off attitude presented in the White House's previously introduced AI Action Plan. The plan appeared willing to offer the AI companies most of the concessions they wanted, although it did leave a lot of potential to create plenty of new problems.

Regulation for a technology industry that sure does get sued a lot seems worthwhile. Whether this administration is capable of making good decisions about that regulation is a different question.