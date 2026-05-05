Apple said to be talking to Intel and Samsung about building key device processors

Apple has reportedly approached Samsung and Intel about building "main device chips" in a bid to reduce its dependence on TSMC, Bloomberg has reported. The iPhone maker is said to have had early-stage talks with Intel and recently visited a Samsung chip plant currently under development in Texas. No orders have been placed so far and talks with both suppliers are still preliminary, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Over the last decade Apple has relied mainly on TSMC to build the processors (system-on-chips, or SoCs) that power its iPhones, iPads and, more recently, Macs. Apple is reportedly uncomfortable with having a single supplier for any component, though. Former CEO Tim Cook specifically called out this problem last week during Apple's earnings call, saying "we have less flexibility in the supply chain than we normally would." The problem has been compounded by a chip shortage, with manufacturing resources being diverted towards AI products.

Apple has previously expressed concern about supply disruptions should China ever invade Taiwan. TSMC now builds some of Apple's chips at its Phoenix, Arizona plant, and Apple said 100 million of its SoCs will be built stateside in 2026. That would only cover a small percentage of its devices, though, as the company shipped 247.4 million iPhones alone in 2025. The rest of its SoCs are manufactured in Taiwan.

Apple will reportedly use TSMC's 2nm (N2) process in the A20 and A20 Pro processors exclusively for the iPhone 18 lineup. Any chips built by other manufacturers would therefore be for products coming in 2027 or later. It's not clear from the report which Apple devices could get Intel- or Samsung-made chips. However, "Apple has concerns about using non-TSMC technology and may not ultimately move forward with another partner," according to Bloomberg.

Currently, Intel and Samsung are both lagging behind TSMC when it comes to processor technology. Apple was said to be considering Intel's upcoming 14A process (1.4nm class) process technology for 2028 non-Pro iPhones to help diversify its supply chain. Winning Apple as a customer would be huge for Intel, which has struggled to revive its fortunes under CEO Lip-Bu Tan. Last year, the US government under Trump took an $8.9 billion stake in Intel.

Samsung, meanwhile, recently claimed it was first with a 2nm mobile chip (the Exynos 2600), ahead of Intel and TSMC. However, both Samsung and Intel have struggled over the last decade to transition to smaller and more efficient chip designs, battling problems like overheating and low chip yields.