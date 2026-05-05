Form launches a cheaper version of its smart swimming goggles

Form makes smart swimming goggles offering a better tracking and coaching experience than a watch when you're in the water. Today, the company is launching a cheaper version of its Smart Swim 2 for folks who don't need all of the additional bells and whistles. The Smart Swim 2 LT loses the integrated heart-rate monitor found in its pricier siblings, but in every other regard is the same great device.

Consequently, purchasers are getting all of the same good stuff, including the heads-up display and its smart form monitoring gear. In addition, you'll be able to access HeadCoach, Form's dedicated training planner and guide to give you the best tools to gain more confidence in water. Even better, is that SwimStraight, which keeps your bearings when swimming in open water, is now free for all users.

The Smart Swim 2 LT is priced at $149 and is available to buy now at Form's website and through select retail partners. And, at the same time, the company is knocking $50 from the price of its high-end Swim 2 Pros, which have Gorilla Glass lenses and fog-free swimming. Those will now set you back $259, while the OG Smart Swim 2s will remain squarely in the middle of the lineup, costing $199.