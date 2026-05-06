reMarkable’s Paper Pure is its new entry-level slate

reMarkable is arguably the leader in making e-paper tablets for people who do capital-s Serious capital-w Work. In the last two years, the company has launched the flagship Paper Pro and a smaller sibling, the Paper Pro Move. Now it's turned its attention back to the lower end of the market with the Paper Pure, a successor to 2020's reMarkable 2.

The reMarkable Paper Pure is a 10.3-inch writing slate designed to mimic the experience of writing on paper. You can use it to write, read and edit .PDF files and read e-books, free from the distractions modern life throws your way. This new tablet has plenty of features pulled from its pricier siblings, including an active stylus and faster internals. Display contrast has been improved, the battery life should last three weeks at a time, and it's far more repairable.

It's also been consciously designed with more emphasis on the corporate market, including security features to please any IT department. In addition, you can integrate your calendar with the slate and it'll create discrete documents to hold your meeting notes. As with all other reMarkable products, these software features will also filter down to the rest of the lineup.

The reMarkable Paper Pure is available to order today, with the base model — including the standard Marker — priced at $399, but the better option is the bundle for $449. For that, you get the Paper Pure, the Marker Plus (with a built-in eraser tip) and a carrying case, a far better deal. If you're curious about if this is the device for you, then you might find it useful to head over to our full review, which dropped alongside this story.