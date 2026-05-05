Horizon Hunters Gathering is holding another playtest on May 22

The spinoff co-op action game Horizon Hunters Gathering is holding another playtest from May 22 until May 25. Registration is already open via the PlayStation Beta Program, with availability on both PC and PS5. This follows an initial playtest from the end of February.

For the uninitiated, Horizon Hunters Gathering is a multiplayer game set in the Horizon universe. It's being developed by Guerrilla, the same company behind both Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. This spinoff has been in the works for at least four years, which is when we first caught wind of it.

Gathering isn't an exploration-focused, open world adventure game like the originals. It's an action co-op that tasks players with hunting down killer machines, Monster Hunter style. "Combat is tactical, reactive, and deeply skill-based, building on the tactical precision of the Horizon games while embracing the dynamics of team play," game director Arjan Bak wrote on the PlayStation Blog.

Guerrilla has used feedback from the first playtest to tweak several mechanics and also added a bunch of new stuff for this go-around. There are two new playable avatars, a multi-stage trial called Cauldron Descent and a brand-new region called Breakers' Bounty.

This could definitely keep people busy as we wait for that third official entry in the Horizon franchise. It hasn't officially been announced, but reports and rumors have indicated it's in active development. However, we likely won't be able to play it until 2028 or so (possibly as a PS6 launch title?).