Game Pass additions for May include Subnautica 2 and Forza Horizon 6

Microsoft did the unthinkable last month when it reduced the price of a media subscription, reversing 2025's controversial Game Pass Ultimate hike (even if the new, CoD-less plan still costs more than it used to). If you're one of the people who ditched the subscription service after the price increases, Xbox is hoping to tempt you back in with its Game Pass additions for May, which include arguably Microsoft's biggest first-party release for a while in Forza Horizon 6.

The consistently excellent open-world racing series heads to Japan this time around, promising more than 550 real-world cars to tear through Tokyo in. Engadget's Kris Holt got to play what is essentially the game's prologue last month, and came away both impressed with Playground Games' virtual recreation of the Land of the Rising Sun, and itching to book a trip to its real-life counterpart.

Forza Horizon 6 lands on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on May 19. Like its predecessor, it's eventually coming to PS5 too, but that version doesn't have a release date yet.

There are more treats in store before then. On May 7, Annapurna Interactive's stylish-looking narrative adventure Mixtape hits Game Pass Ultimate on console and PC. That one has been on our radar for a while, and is well worth keeping an eye on if you're a nostalgic child of the '90s.

Then on May 14, Subnautica 2 arrives. The long-awaited sequel to the 2018 underwater survival game will technically be in Early Access for a while, but given that it's currently the most wishlisted game on Steam, it's another big get for Game Pass this month.

Here's a breakdown of everything heading to Game Pass in the coming weeks.

May 6

Ben 10 Power Trip — Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium and PC Game Pass

Descenders Next (Game Preview) — Game Pass Premium (already on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass)

Wheel World — Game Pass Premium (already on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass)

Wildgate — Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium and PC Game Pass

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers — Game Pass Premium (already on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass)

May 7

Mixtape — Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

May 11

Outbound — Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

May 12

Black Jacket — Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Call of the Elder Gods — Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Elite Dangerous — Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Premium

May 14

Doom: The Dark Ages — Game Pass Premium (already on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass)

Subnautica 2 — Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

As ever, fresh additions to Game Pass mean others have to make way. Here are all the games leaving the service on May 15.