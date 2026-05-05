The next Call of Duty is not coming to PS4 (or presumably Xbox One)

It looks like new Call of Duty games will no longer be coming to last-gen platforms like the PS4 and Xbox One, requiring franchise fans to purchase expensive newer consoles. The official brand recently posted to social media that the "next Call of Duty is not being developed for PS4." The post didn't specifically mention Xbox One, but I'm not sure why a developer would waste resources on the less popular of the two.

Call of Duty was one of the last big franchises developing for the aging console generation. The previous entry, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, was available for just about everything, including PS4 and Xbox One.

Not sure where this one started, but it's not true. The next Call of Duty is not being developed for PS4. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 4, 2026

On one hand, this is the way of the console world. The PS5 and Xbox X/S are nearly six years old at this point and ensuring modern games can run on older consoles can limit some features from all versions. It's a balancing act.

On the other hand, the economy is in the dumpster and a lot of people simply can't afford the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. This is further compounded by the AI-fueled RAM crisis, which has led to numerous price hikes. A standard disc-based PS5 now costs $650, which is $150 more than the launch price. Again, this console came out in 2020. The Xbox Series X/S machines have also shot up in cost since launch.

Unsurprisingly, the poor economic conditions and the increased cost of gaming consoles has put a dent in sales. Sony recently reported that sales of the PS5 dropped 16 percent during the 2025 holiday season when compared to 2024. Conventional wisdom indicates that it's long past time to sunset last-gen consoles, but we don't exactly live in conventional times.

In any event, there is a new Call of Duty expected for this year, though we don't have any official details. Rumors have indicated it'll be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Activision Blizzard dropped a teaser for Black Ops 7 in June of last year.

Incidentally, Call of Duty will no longer be a day one franchise for Xbox Game Pass. This is yet another way in which keeping up with the new games has gotten more expensive.