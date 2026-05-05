Valve releases design files for its out-of-stock Steam Controller

The Steam Controller has been a hot topic for the PC gaming world for the past few weeks, and a new tidbit could keep the conversation going: Valve released the CAD files for the gamepad's shell. They're free to download under a Creative Commons license, meaning people can now design and construct their own accessories for the Steam Controller and its puck.

The files are only for the device's exterior; you won't be able to 3D print yourself the innards to build your entire controller from scratch. That means that if you are on the hunt for a Steam Controller, you may be waiting for a bit while the sold-out gamepad is restocked. Fortunately, since Valve hasn't given a release window yet for the Steam Machine and Steam Frame VR headset, it's probably not an essential purchase right this instant for most gamers. But it is a good controller if you can find one, and it's a nifty idea for Valve to let people get creative with the casing.