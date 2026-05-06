Pornhub is unblocking UK users who verify their age with Apple

More people in the UK will now be able to access Pornhub again, as long as users can verify their age on an iPhone. The website's parent company, Aylo, has announced that it's welcoming back "age-confirmed" iOS users after Apple launched a device-based age verification solution with iOS 26.4. Aylo explained in its update that it has been advocating for device-based age verification from the start, because it can protect people's privacy and keep minors out of adult platforms at the same time.

Pornhub stopped giving new users in the UK full access to its website back in February, citing the age-verification requirements of the Online Safety Act. The law, which took effect last year, required adult websites to implement "highly effective" methods to ensure minors can't access any age-inappropriate content. But Aylo argued back then that only device-based verification can provide sufficient protection for user data.

With the release of iOS 26.4 in the UK, Apple started requiring users in the region to verify their ages. They now have to prove they're 18 years old or above before they can access "certain services or features, or take certain actions on their account." New users will be able to verify their ages by linking a credit card to their account or scanning an ID. Apple will check the accounts for payment methods on file for people who've had an account for some time.

"In our view, Apple's UK device-level age-verification update offers one of the strongest and hardest to circumvent protections currently available for helping prevent minors from accessing age-inappropriate content," Aylo wrote. Now, age-verified iOS users in the UK "will be served a standard adult user experience" when they visit Pornhub.