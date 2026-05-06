Anthropic is doubling Claude Code rate limits after deal with SpaceX

Anthropic and SpaceX have struck a deal to allow the company behind Claude to use xAI's Colossus 1 data center. As a result, Anthropic is doubling the rate limits for paid users of Claude Code and loosening other limits, the company said.

The arrangement with SpaceX allows Anthropic to use "all the compute capacity" at SpaceX's Colossus 1 data center, which will add more than 300 megawatts of new capacity "within the month." Anthropic also recently struck deals with Amazon and Google. As part of the deal, Anthropic has also "expressed interest in partnering with SpaceX to develop multiple gigawatts of orbital AI compute capacity," the companies said. SpaceX recently filed paperwork with the FCC indicating it wanted to launch a million satellites in order to create an orbital data center.

Paid users of Claude Code (which includes people on Pro, Max, Team and Enterprise plans) should see immediate benefits from the deal. Anthropic is doubling the five-hour rate limits for Claude Code. It's also removing the "peak hours" restrictions for Pro and Max users, and increasing the API rate limits "considerably" for Claude Opus models.

Same here. By way of background for those who care, I spent a lot of time last week with senior members of the Anthropic team to understand what they do to ensure Claude is good for humanity and was impressed. Everyone I met was highly competent and cared a great deal about... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2026

Anthropic partnering with Elon Musk's SpaceX (which now owns xAI) may seem like an unlikely move. Musk recently called Anthropic "misanthropic and evil," and has long been critical of its CEO Dario Amodei. But in a post on X he said that he was "impressed" with the Anthropic team and that Claude will "probably" be good. "We reserve the right to reclaim the compute if their AI engages in actions that harm humanity," he added in another post.