Mina the Hollower, from the studio behind Shovel Knight, arrives on May 29

We've been waiting quite some time to find out when we'll finally be able to get our hands on Mina the Hollower, so a fresh release date is welcome news. Yacht Club Games is bringing its latest project to Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on May 29 for $20. That's within the spring release window the developer previously announced.

Mina the Hollower is an action-adventure game with an 8-bit aesthetic in the vein of Game Boy Color titles. Yacht Club says it features 60fps combat and a "world full of mystery and horror." The studio seems to have drawn inspiration from classic The Legend of Zelda and Castlevania games.

You play as a mouse named Mina who can attack foes with her whip and other weapons. Mina can burrow underground for short distances. She can use this ability to cross gaps and become temporarily invincible.

TRUE FINAL RELEASE DATE!! 🐭🙌 Mina the Hollower launches May 29 for only $19.99! Prepare yourself for one of the greatest top-down adventures ever to be delivered directly to your soul for less than 20 bucks. Mark your calendars. Tell your friends. Wishlist now – links below! 🧵 — Yacht Club Games (@yachtclubgames.bsky.social) 2026-05-06T17:35:00.420Z

Yacht Club, which previously brought us Shovel Knight, initially planned to release Mina the Hollower on Halloween (should that be Hollow-een?) last year. However, it ended up delaying the game "to apply some final polish and balancing to make the game truly shine."

Mina the Hollower was in development for six years, during which time the developer had to downsize after burning through most of its capital. Studio head and cofounder Sean Velasco has described the game as a "make-or-break" moment for Yacht Club. "If we sold 500,000 copies, then we would be golden," he told Bloomberg in December. "If we sold even 200,000, that would be really, really great. If we sold, like, 100,000, that's not so good."