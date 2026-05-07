The survival horror game Hollowbody launches for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on June 5

The survival horror game Hollowbody is finally coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on June 5, after it came out for PCs in 2024. The console version will cost $17 on both platforms.

Hollowbody is primarily known for its stunning PS2-era graphics and survival horror gameplay. This is an extremely impressive feat, given that the game is the work of a lone developer. It was inspired by titles like Silent Hill 2, but the game has more of a cyberpunk vibe than a creepy town vibe.

We thoroughly enjoyed this one when it launched for PC, praising the "unnerving" setting and "wonderfully disgusting" enemies. The console version includes "numerous quality-of-life improvements," along with bug fixes and a third-person camera mode. There are also some new puzzles.

It's worth noting that the PS2-style graphics don't translate to PS2-era controls. Hollowbody doesn't force players into the iconic, yet frustrating, "tank" control scheme, in which pushing up moves the player forward and pushing left or right rotates them. This is available as an option for purists.