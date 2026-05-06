Energizer releases coin lithium batteries that won't cause burning if accidentally swallowed

Coin batteries don't make headlines all that often, but today shifts that trend with a smart new development. Energizer has released a new Ultimate Child Shield version of its 20mm coin lithium batteries. As the name implies, the tech is aimed at reducing the number of health risks if a child accidentally swallows the battery. These coin batteries don't cause burning in the esophagus if ingested, and they also contain a dye that will color a child's mouth blue if it comes in contact with saliva.

According to Energizer's press release, more than 3,500 coin lithium battery ingestion incidents are reported in the US each year. Traditional coin batteries can cause esophageal burning within 15 minutes of ingestion, and the addition of the dye can help a caregiver notice quickly if an accident has occurred and get help for the child. Ultimate Child Shield tech is available on the company's size 2032, 2025 and 2016 batteries, which power a variety of devices including watches and AirTags.