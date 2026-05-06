A Star Fox remake is heading to Switch 2 on June 25

Nintendo held a last-minute Star Fox Direct live stream on May 6 to reveal Star Fox, a remake of the N64 classic coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch 2. It's due to come out on June 25, complete with new gameplay modes and online play.

Star Fox features reimagined visuals and redesigned characters, and everything seems to have a touch of Fantastic Mr. Star Fox about it. Nintendo calls it "a cinematic take" in its press release, and to that end, the game features new cutscenes with full voice acting and fresh mission briefings between levels. Star Fox offers the campaign mode with easy, normal and expert difficulties (though expert has to be unlocked by playing really well), plus a challenge mode with new objectives, and a new battle mode. Battle mode is a four-on-four dogfighting arena with three stages: There's a control-point game on Corneria, a crystal-collection challenge on Fichina and a fetch quest against space pirates in Sector Y. You can team up in private matches or join the open queue, and Star Fox will support GameShare locally and online.

The flow and layout of the game's stages will be just like you remember, as will the banter among Fox, Falco, Slippy, Peppy and the gang. Star Fox features local co-op across the full campaign, with one player steering as the pilot and the other as the gunner. It'll be compatible with the revamped N64 controller and Joy-Con 2 mouse controls. Since it's a Switch 2 special, Star Fox will also allow players to appear as any of the main crew members with interactive avatars in GameChat.

Nintendo provided a peek of the new Star Fox in action, complete with the Arwing flying, braking, boosting and barrel rolling, and the Blue-Marine submersible blasting through squids. The stream ended with a look at the game's prologue, which featured all sorts of high-flying anthropomorphic animals, including Fox's dad James McCloud and Pigma.