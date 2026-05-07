DJI's Osmo Mobile 8P gimbal has a detachable screen remote

DJI has unveiled its latest smartphone gimbal, the Osmo Mobile 8P, with a new feature that should greatly benefit solo creators. It now includes a detachable remote control with a screen that lets you capture video remotely when there's no one else around to hit the "record" button. It also features DJI's latest tracking tech that will help you keep your subject centered in the frame, even in a crowd of people.

DJI's Osmo Mobile 8P is a more professional version of the Osmo Mobile 8 that arrived late last year. On top of smoothing out action video shot with your smartphone via the three-axis gimbal, it lets you track subjects natively on iPhones using Apple DockKit or on Android devices via the optional Multifunctional Module 2.

DJI

The new gimbal is slightly beefier than last year's Osmo Mobile 7P and the Multifunctional Module 2 extends further from the side for extra clearance. As before, it has a built-in 8.5-inch extension rod and telescoping tripod feet. However, the biggest change is in the handle, which holds a detachable "Frametap" remote control with a built-in screen, joystick controller and record button. It lets you tilt and rotate the gimbal and activate smartphone camera recording from over 150 feet away. Battery life remains at 10 hours and, as before, you can use the gimbal as a phone charger in a pinch.

The screen mirrors what you see on your smartphone, so you if you're taking video of yourself, you can easily adjust the composition. Better still, if you're vlogging with the higher-quality rear cameras and can't see the phone's screen, you can use the remote to see yourself and stop or start recording.

The Multifunctional Module 2 pairs with the Osmo Mobile 8P and uses a built-in camera to track people, pets and even general objects like cars and landmarks to keep them centered. That works with DJI's new ActiveTrack 8.0 via the Mimo app (or other third-party camera apps), keeping subjects centered even in crowded environments like concerts, while navigating around obstructions and handling fast shifts. You can also track without the Multifunctional Module 2 using the native iPhone camera app thanks to the Apple DockKit support.

DJI

To install your phone, simply insert it into magnetic holder; the clever design angles the clamps so they don't push against the phone's buttons. You can also use DJI's optional magnetic phone holder. Next, release the gimbal from its locking positions and turn it on, then clamp the phone and holder in place magnetically. The Multifunctional Module 2 attaches to your phone via the included USB-C cable, or you can leave it off if you're using Apple DockKit.

I tested the Osmo Mobile 8P with a few different apps including Blackmagic Camera, native iPhone and Android camera apps and DJI's Mimo app. As with DJI's drones and action cams, tracking was fast and accurate and the gimbal does a far better job of smoothing action than your phone's built-in stabilization. The Osmo Mobile 8P is also handy for Zoom calls if you need to move around and stay centered in the frame — simply place the gimbal on its tripod feet, adjust the height and it will follow you tenaciously.

Steve Dent for Engadget

The Osmo Mobile 8P works with DJI's wireless mics including the latest Mic Mini 2. You can either pair the transmitter (microphone) directly to your phone over Bluetooth, or for better quality, use DJI's receiver.

DJI introduced a few creative camera moves like DynamicZoom that offers "blockbuster-style stretching and compressing via the Move In and Move Out modes," Slow Shutter to create light trails, Action Shot for fluid framing of fast moving subjects and Widescreen mode to capture in a "classic 2.35:1 format." The gimbal can spin infinitely through 360 degrees and you can tilt the pan axis forward to "capture the world from a child or pet's eye level," DJI says.

DJI's Osmo Mobile 8P is now available in Europe starting at £135/€145 in the standard combo or £169/€169 in the Advanced Tracking Combo with the Multifunctional Module 2. The £195/€199 Creator Combo includes the Multifunctional Module 2 along with a DJI Mic Series Mobile Receiver, Mic Mini 2 transmitter and various Mic Mini 2 accessories. It's not yet available in the US but may arrive at a later date.