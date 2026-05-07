Google is turning the Fitbit app into a unified portal for your health and fitness data

Google is converting the Fitbit app into a centralized portal where you can see a comprehensive view of your health and fitness data. The company is rolling out an update for the app on May 19, after which it will officially be called the Health app and will feature a new icon. If you're a Google Fit user, you'll get an invite to migrate your data into the new app later this year. You'll find four tabs in the new layout — Today, Fitness, Sleep and Health. If you pay for Google Health Premium subscription, those tabs will come integrated with the Gemini-powered Google Health Coach, as well.

In Today, you'll find an overview of your stats and activities with insights from Health Coach if you have access to it. Under the Fitness tab, you'll find a workout library, a summary of your recent activities and a "weekly plan," where you can save workout suggestions that you can ask Health Coach to create for you. You can see your sleep scores and duration in the sleep tab, including a view of your total REM sleep. Finally, in the Health tab, you'll find your key vitals, including your heart rate, weight, blood oxygen and blood pressure.

If you're in the US, you'll be able to sync your medical records with the app to be able to view lab results and medications within its interface. Google said it will store your data within the app itself, and you'll be able to control how it's used and shared. For instance, you'll be able to link the app with other health applications, such as Peloton or MyFitnessPal, as well as share steps with friends to create leaderboards. "We... committed to not using Fitbit user health and wellness data for Google Ads," the company wrote. "The Fitbit app is now the Google Health app, and we continue to keep this commitment."

Google introduced its personal AI Health Coach last year and even worked with NBA superstar Steph Curry to test its capabilities. On May 19, the same day the Health app is rolling out, Health Coach will be exiting its preview status and will be available globally as part of the Google Health Premium subscription plan, formerly known as Fitbit Premium. The membership will cost you $10 per month or $99 per year, though it will be free for all Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. You can be among the first to access to Coach if you have an eligible Fitbit or Pixel Watch, but it will support other devices in the future. Google will be done rolling out the Health app when the new Fitbit Air hits shelves on May 26.