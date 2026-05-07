Teenage Engineering just released a stereo mixer that physically connects to its EP-series samplers

Teenage Engineering just released something called the EP-136 K.O. Sidekick, a two-channel mixer that's primarily intended for use with its EP-series of samplers. To that end, it ships with little pegs that allow it to physically connect to units like the original K.O. II groovebox and its reggae-inspired cousin.

As a matter of fact, it can actually slide right between two Teenage Engineering samplers, acting as the centerpiece of a portable setup. That's pretty cool, though I'd wait until arriving at the gig to snap everything together. Those pins don't look incredibly sturdy.

Despite the connectivity to the K.O. II, the EP-136 is a full-featured stereo mixer that works with just about anything. That includes phones, computers, synthesizers, microphones, turntables and external effects processors, though some of these devices may require cable adapters.

Once connected, volume is controlled via standard faders, like any other mixer. Each channel has a three-band EQ and a compressor. The unit also allows access to a number of onboard effects, including delay, tape saturation, tremolo and more. These effects can be adjusted via a pressure-sensitive pad and mod stick. There's a little full-color screen for fine-tuning.

The EP-136 can even operate as a multi-channel audio interface and MIDI controller, which is always handy. It runs on AAA batteries or via a USB-C connection.

The best part? This doodad is $180. Teenage Engineering used to be a company known for extremely expensive musical gadgets for a niche audience, but that perception is slowly changing. The EP-series samplers cost $329.