Cozy city builder Town to City leaves early access on May 26

The super adorable, incredibly cozy city-building game Town to City will leave early access and hit Steam in its full voxelated glory on May 26. Town to City first came to Steam Early Access in September 2025, and since then it's collected nearly 4,000 reviews, 98 percent of which are positive, which is quite the feat. Accompanying the full launch, Town to City will receive a slew of updates, including the new map of Rocemarée, a tourist route ability, and fresh buildings, quests, jobs and props.

Town to City is a meditative, low-risk city builder that allows you to customize a 19th century Mediterranean landscape and grow its population, slowly unlocking new houses, businesses, social hubs, animals, jobs, crops and architectural pieces along the way. Even in the campaign, Town to City is incredibly forgiving and there's really no fail state. You're able to carve out streets and place buildings wherever you'd like, with no grid, and there are also challenges that can unlock more features and larger city sizes. There's a secondary farming village to find and manage, plus research trees and rich town management features. Sandbox mode is an unrestricted space for laying out your dream village, encouraging creativity and fine design work.

The level of detail you can achieve in Town to City is remarkable, as you're able to place all kinds of flowers, bushes, light fixtures and teeny-tiny potted plants on building facades, and these elements automatically change shape to look both functional and cute. The pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns are my personal favorite, either stacked along the base of a lucky townsperson's home, attached to a windowsill or floating at random intervals across the local lake.

Indie studio Galaxy Grove has been updating Town to City in early access since September and it's consistently hit its roadmap milestones. The most recent major addition was a terraforming feature, and earlier updates added animals, Halloween decorations, cherry blossoms and other seasonal goodies. Galaxy Grove and Town to City publisher Kwalee are on track to add controller support to the game in the back half of 2026. Meanwhile, a second team at Galaxy Grove is working on a voxel-art rail tycoon called Steam to Electric.