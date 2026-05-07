Valve will open reservations on May 8 for the second wave of Steam Controllers

After the first batch sold out in a day, Valve announced plans for how it will handle the next wave of sales for the Steam Controller. Rather than a free-for-all, the gaming company is adopting a reservation system. This should ensure more actual customers get their hands on the new gamepad rather than having the hardware get funnelled to bots or resellers.

For anyone interested in throwing their hat in the ring to acquire a Steam Controller, the reservation queue will open on May 8 at 1PM ET/10AM PT. Only one controller will be sold per user, and people who have already bought one will not be eligible to purchase a second gamepad at this stage. Prospective customers will be contacted in order from the queue and will have 72 hours to complete the purchase.

The sales process for the Steam Controller is probably a hint of what's eventually to come when the Steam Machine and Steam Frame VR become available. Hopefully Valve puts this type of system in place before the buying spree begins for those hotly anticipated gaming hardware projects.