Amazon Luna's May lineup includes Guardians of the Galaxy and the Resident Evil 2 remake

Amazon has announced the new games it's adding to the Luna game streaming service for May. Luna Standard (the part of the service available to all Amazon Prime subscribers) now includes Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, the Resident Evil 2 remake and Alien: Isolation as part of its rotating library, on top of Luna's growing collection of local multiplayer games.

If you're in the mood for a lighter, third-person action-adventure game, Guardians of the Galaxy manages to stand out from its MCU film counterparts without losing any of their charm or humor. And if survival-horror is more your speed, Resident Evil 2 is a stellar remake of the PlayStation original, with more than just revamped graphics to offer. Also in May, Luna Standard has Alien: Isolation (inarguably the scariest game in this new drop), Middle Earth: Shadow of War, LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars and LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga.

Prime members can also redeem codes for a collection of PC games, one of the newer benefits of Luna after Amazon folded its separate Prime Gaming brand into the streaming service. The most notable of the bunch for May is Mafia II: Definitive Edition, a remake of the second game in the Mafia series, which is available to download from GOG. Here's the rest of the games that will become available throughout the month, and the PC game stores you'll be able to download them from:

Fruitbus (GOG)

Survival: Fountain of Youth (Amazon Games)

60 Minutes to Extinction: Escape Room (GOG)

Lethal Honor: Order of the Apocalypse (Epic Games Store)

Space Grunts (GOG)

Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room (GOG)

Hot Brass (GOG)

Nordic Storm Solitaire (Legacy Games)

Moon Mystery (Epic Games Store)

Pro Basketball Manager 2026 (Amazon Games)

While Amazon continues to roll out new games to download and curate the Luna streaming library, the company has also continued to streamline what the service actually is. In April, Amazon announced that it would no longer sell third-party subscriptions through Luna and that it would also stop selling individual games to stream. Anyone with a library of Luna games can still access their purchases through other game stores Amazon has partnered with, but if they bought through Luna because they didn't have a PC powerful enough to actually run their games, Amazon's changes have made things a lot more complicated.