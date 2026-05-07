I'm already dreading Apple's camera-equipped AirPods

Well, it seems like those-rumored AirPods with cameras are close to being real, according to the latest report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new earbuds are said to use low-resolution cameras on their stalks to capture low-resolution imagery, which will ultimately be fed to Apple's long-delayed AI Siri assistant. And the more I hear about them, the more they sound like Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, just without the ability to take clear photos and videos.

The camera-equipped Airpods are reportedly in Apple's "design validation testing" (DVT) stage, where workers are using prototypes to test their capabilities. There's no word on when we may actually see them, but according to Gurman they were initially slated to debut "as early as the first half" of 2026, only to be pushed back by AI Siri delays. Now, he believes that Siri upgrade will arrive in September (likely alongside the foldable iPhone and iPhone 18 models).

So what will you actually be able to do with these things? Gurman says they'll basically serve as the eyes for Apple's smarter Siri, allowing you to ask questions about anything in front of you. Intriguingly, they may also be able to remind you of objects — like when you pass the eggs in the supermarket — and help deliver directions based on landmarks. Apple Maps already does a better job than Google of delivering intuitive directions while driving (I love when it prepares me to take a turn after the next light), so I wouldn't be surprised to see something similar for walking directions.

But even if the new AirPods will have a low-resolution view of the world, they'll still technically be yet another surveillance device, and that alone may turn off privacy-focused users who've already written off Meta's smart glasses. Gurman reports they may have some sort of indicator of when the cameras are active, which is the least Apple could do.

I get it, Apple and all of its compatriots want to make using their AI devices seamless. Why pull out your phone? Why even ask Siri a question aloud? Just let the AI device deliver information directly to your ear holes, while your brain gets all the smoother.

These camera-toting AirPods won't be Apple's only AI-focused hardware: Gurman also reports that we may eventually see smart glasses and a pendant. The Information also previously reported that the company was working on AI pin (yet another device I find dubious).