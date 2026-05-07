The Lexus TZ is a quieter, upscale take on the Highlander EV

Earlier this year, Toyota revealed its first three-row electric SUV in the Highlander EV. Now, it's Lexus' turn to put its spin on this segment with the upcoming TZ, which boasts a more luxurious design, seating for up to six and a top range of around 300 miles.

Like its cousins the Highlander EV and Subaru Getaway, the TZ is based on Toyota's e-TNGA platform and will be available with two battery sizes (76.9kWh or 95.8kWh) and an upgraded Direct4 AWD system. While Lexus has yet to provide specific info about power, based on the output available from other models sharing this platform, we're expecting around 400 horsepower (or more) depending on the exact configuration. It's a similar situation when it comes to range, because while we're still waiting on an official figure from the EPA, Lexus estimates a TZ with the larger 95kWh power pack will go for around 300 miles between charges.

Meanwhile, at 200.8 inches, the TZ is actually slightly longer than the Highlander EV, while sporting a similarly brawny exterior with lots of hard lines along and Lexus' signature spindle-shaped grille. Other features include Dynamic Rear Steering (up to four degrees) that should provide better maneuverability at low speeds and increased stability at high speeds. Unfortunately, the TZ's 400-volt architecture doesn't look very impressive, with charging speeds that top out at just 150kW that should deliver 10 to 80 percent charging times of around 35 minutes. Thankfully, the car does come with a native NACS port and, for times when you need to charge your other gadgets, Lexus is making a dedicated accessory adapter that plugs into an AC inlet in the cargo area.

On the inside, the TZ's infotainment is centered around a 14-inch main display with a secondary 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver. Lexus says the TZ will also support a Smart Digital Key+ that allows you to unlock the car with your phone or smartwatch, and will continue to work even if the gadget runs out of battery. Also, aside from the base infotainment system, the TZ supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Lexus

The TZ's platform and exterior are quite similar to the Highlander EV and Subaru Getaway, so Lexus seems to have really leaned into the EV's interior as a way to distinguish itself from its rivals. The company claims the TZ has the quietest cabin of any of its SUVs (both EV and ICE) and that quest for muted peace and relaxation seems to have been a core design goal for the vehicle, as Lexus uses the word quiet eight separate times in its official press release. The TZ also features a number of sustainable materials scattered throughout the car including forged bamboo panels, a plant-based UltraSuede and recycled aluminum for components like its roof rails and tonneau cover frame.

Unfortunately, we're still waiting for official info regarding the TZ's pricing and availability, configurations and trim levels, which Lexus plans to release closer to the EV's on sale date sometime later this year.