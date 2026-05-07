OpenAI debuts a Codex plugin for Chrome

We're seeing coding be one of the leading applications of artificial intelligence tools, and OpenAI is continuing to expand on its offerings in that space. The company has launched a Chrome extension for its Codex platform. The new browser-based capabilities of the plugin include testing web apps, collecting context from across open tabs and using Chrome DevTools in parallel while the user performs other tasks. This extension could also help Codex be more appealing to casual users and additional professions beyond developers since so many computing tasks happen in browsers.

Codex can now take on more of your browser dev work. With the new Chrome plugin in the Codex app, it can test web apps, gather context across tabs, use web DevTools efficiently in parallel, and keep results organized without taking over your browser. pic.twitter.com/T6LwuPCUr5 — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) May 7, 2026

OpenAI launched Codex as a macOS app in February, and followed that up with additional features in April. Eventually, the company plans to offer a combined app that unites Codex with the ChatGPT chatbot and its own web browser Atlas. The Chrome extension works on both Windows and Mac systems.