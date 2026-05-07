The Paranormal Activity game project is dead

Many horror gaming fans have been curious about a new take on the Paranormal Activity film franchise for the past few years. The project was announced back in 2024 and the first trailer looked pretty promising. Unfortunately, the found footage horror game Paranormal Activity: Threshold will not be completed.

Solo developer Brian Clarke shared the news in a social media post. It seems the reason for the cancelation is that Clarke and publisher DreadXP asked for more time to work on the project from the Paranormal Activity rights holder, Paramount, but the Hollywood company didn't grant it. "This left me with two choices," Clarke wrote. "Rush through the development and release a sub-par product I would not be proud of or request we go our separate ways. I chose the latter." He added that the split was amicable and gave a shout out to DreadXP for its support of the project.

I have a very important announcement everyone. Please have a read. Thank you all for your ongoing support of my work and love for indie games as a whole. 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/kmCS3t3BTq — Brian Clarke ⚰️ (@DSDigitalDev) May 7, 2026

Clarke won many supporters for his previous game, The Mortuary Assistant. He closed the post by writing that he plans to continue working on new ideas that highlight his particular flavor of horror.