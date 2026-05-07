iam8bit recorded a jazzy Persona album for the series' 30th

Iam8bit's in-house music group, the Blueshift Big Band, has put together another franchise-specific record with the Persona 30th Anniversary Jazz Album, and pre-orders are live now through June 1. The Persona 30th Anniversary Jazz Album comes in three flavors: a Translucent Purple vinyl exclusive to FYE, or a Blue Butterfly or classic black version from iam8bit and other stores. The purple FYE exclusive costs $40, while the other two cost $32, and copies will start shipping out in the final quarter of 2026.

All versions carry the same eight reimagined songs from the series' storied history, including "Heaven," "Last Surprise" and "Aria of the Soul." You can stream the full album from your preferred service right here, right now.

The album features art by award-winning illustrator Mark Borgions, whose work is filled with mid-century magic. He also does the visuals on the Blueshift Big Band's other albums in the Joystick Jazz series, which presents big-band covers of popular video game songs. There are three Joystick Jazz records and one EP. The first two volumes feature jazzified tracks from The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time, Grim Fandango, Kingdom Hearts 3 and other classics, while the third full album is Mario-specific. The Bonus Level vinyl has four songs from Pokémon, Final Fantasy, Sonic the Hedgehog, and DuckTales.

Sega and Atlus are celebrating Persona's 30th birthday in various ways this year, including pop-ups at conventions and, fittingly, a big-band concert tour across Asia in the summer (unrelated to iam8bit's efforts). The next mainline Persona game is still in development with no release date in sight. Persona 4 Revival is also in production and hotly anticipated by longtime series fans (like 30 years long), and it's potentially, maybe targeting a release window of late 2026 to early 2027.

As always, iam8bit has a large collection of Persona vinyl and lots of other video game treasures for sale, no waiting necessary.