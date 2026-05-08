DJI teases the dual-camera Osmo Pocket 4P gimbal

To the surprise of pretty much nobody, DJI has teased its Osmo Pocket 4P gimbal that features two separate cameras for wide and portrait shooting. The image shows a bigger version of the company's new Pocket 4 model with dual cameras including a wide lens with a 1-inch sensor and a 3x zoom lens.

"Built for advanced creators who demand more from their cinematic visual storytelling, DJI will launch the Osmo Pocket 4P — a revolutionary pocket-sized gimbal equipped with a dual-camera system — in 2026," the company wrote. "Offering flexible focal length coverage for seamless adaptation across diverse shooting scenarios, the Osmo Pocket 4P combines powerful upgraded hardware with boundless creative possibilities to usher in a new era of mobile cinematography."

There are no other details other than the teaser page, but thanks to a large number of leaks, we have a good idea what to expect. On top of the dual cameras, it should supports 4K at up to 240 fps, allow 14 stops of dynamic range with 10-bit D-Log color, feature Hasselblad tuning and come with up to 128GB of built-in storage. Like the Osmo Pocket 4, it will feature a 3-axis mechanic gimbal, updated ActiveTrack stabilization and a flip-out touchscreen. The price is anyone's guess, but it will be a lot more than the Pocket 4 and likely not available in the US anytime soon.

Speaking of that, DJI told me yesterday that its appealing its inclusion on the Federal Communication Commission's (FCC) covered list in February 2026, citing a lack of due process. It said the FCC is seeking public input on whether to grant this appeal by May 11, 2026, and asked US-based drone users to submit a comment on how DJI's drones affect their business to the FCC's website.