Engadget Podcast: Gamestop's wild eBay gamble
Can a meme stock buy an established tech giant? This week, Gamestop proposed a $56 billion takeover of eBay, despite seemingly not being able to afford such a deal. In this episode, Devindra and Engadget's Daniel Cooper discuss what the heck is going on (and why this deal most likely won't happen). Also, Dan chats about his review of the reMarkable Paper Pure, the company's latest stab at a relatively affordable e-paper tablet.
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Topics
- Gamestop submits an unsolicited $56 billion offer to buy eBay. How serious are they? – 1:33
- Dan Cooper's reMarkable Paper Pure review: beautiful, but missing a few crucial features – 21:15
- Fitbit's Air band takes aim at Whoop for no-screen fitness tracker dominance – 39:49
- Apple ordered to pay $250M to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 users over smarter Siri misfire – 40:33
- Anthropic makes a deal with SpaceX's mega-polluting Memphis data center to increase Claude rate limit – 44:05
- Pornhub unblocks UK users who verify ID with Apple – 46:51
- Starfox 64 remake coming to the Switch 2 – 50:42
- Working on – 52:28
- Pop culture picks – 53:06
Livestream
Credits
Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Daniel Cooper
Producer: Ben Ellman
Music: Dale North