Samsung's Bespoke update is big step towards a useful AI for your fridge

My test unit hasn't run into any mechanical issues in the eight months I've been using it, so I haven't been able to evaluate Samsung's Repairability AI. That said, after checking it out first at Samsung's headquarters, I've had the chance to use an early version of the Bespoke line's new software over the last two weeks — including its upgraded support for cloud-based object recognition — and the improvement is profound. Even after using it for a while, I'm still surprised by how many different foods it recognizes. Deep in the back of my fridge, I have a can of Bull Head Shallot Sauce, which is a rather niche ingredient from Taiwan used almost exclusively in Asian dishes. However, the AI had no trouble recognizing it, automatically tagging it and including when it was first added to the fridge's AI Food Manager.

On top of that, the system is now much better at recognizing brands and counting the number of specific ingredients in order to create more detailed listings. It can distinguish between a Diet Coke and Coke Zero while also accurately noting that there were multiples of each item. And even though the fridge often has to ping a cloud-based server somewhere to help recognize various items, results appeared rather quickly, often in less than a few seconds. And for certain foods like avocados, I was delighted that the fridge tracks how long you've had it and will surface a notification that it might be getting close to expiration. Granted, it's not always right, but all I really need is a reminder to check on things and it does just that.

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I also noticed that the fridge now remembers when you frequently take a specific food out and then asks if you want to add that item to your shopping list. It's a nice reminder to replenish staples you use regularly and happens in a low-friction way, so it doesn't become annoying. From there, you can simply check your phone when you're at the store instead of needing to manually curate a list every week. Also, because the fridge does a much better job of recognizing and tracking what's inside, it can provide better suggestions about recipes you can cook using ingredients you already have.

That said, like a lot of current models, the AI doesn't always nail every detail. For example, I was initially impressed when it automatically labeled a tub of fake cream cheese as "Philadelphia Plant-based," until I realized that the label was incomplete and the AI was merely reading what was written on the lid and didn't have the smarts to accurately finish the description. Don't get me wrong, it provides more than enough info to help me figure out what's in the fridge when I'm glancing at the Food Manager. It's just not quite spot on.