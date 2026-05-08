Resident Evil Requiem gets a new Leon Must Die Forever mode, out today

Oh, you wanted more Leon? You devoured Resident Evil Requiem in Standard and Insanity difficulties, and your bloodlust isn't satiated? You wanted more hordes of infected monsters to shoot, more mutant bugs to slice in half, more close-up shots of the golden strands behind Leon Kennedy's right ear, perhaps always and until the end of time? Capcom's got you.

Leon Must Die Forever is a free mode that's live today in Resident Evil Requiem, unlocked for anyone who's completed the main story. In the new minigame, players fight through increasingly chaotic waves of enemies to defeat the final boss before the clock runs out. Leon Must Die Forever features stronger enemy variants than the main game, five difficulty ranks and a suite of "enhancer abilities" for Leon that power up as he takes out zombies. It all takes place in locations you've previously visited in the campaign, so take comfort in what familiarity you can.

Today's update also comes with basic bug fixes across all platforms, and PC support for the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers, haptic abilities and motion sensor. Resident Evil Requiem came out at the end of February for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S, and it was an instant hit for Capcom, selling more than 5 million copies in its first week. Capcom teased the Leon Must Die Forever mode in March, alongside the announcement of a coming story expansion, which will take significantly longer to produce.

Hopefully the minigame can tide you over until the mainline Requiem content materializes, but if you require additional distraction, just follow Leon's lead. Add Romeo Must Die to your watchlist and get lost in the campy millennial violence, and then let that inspire you to watch one of Aaliyah's best music videos again. Soon enough, you're sliding Queen of the Damned to the top of your movie lineup, and between Leon Must Die Forever and all of this beautiful bittersweet nostalgia, you won't have time to think about how much you really just want more Requiem. Damn it — forget that last part.