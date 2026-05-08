Prime Video is adding a TikTok-like feed

The people have spoken, and their message is clear: Rotating a phone into landscape is just too dang hard. Amazon is the latest company to adopt a TikTok-like vertical short-form video, in the form of Prime Video's new Clips feature.

The short-form video feed is a new addition to Prime Video's mobile home page. After launching as a preview feature for NBA highlights, Clips now includes "moments from movies and series across the Prime Video experience." In other words, it's a recommendation carousel... but vertical! You know, like your phone.

When you tap on a clip, your device will enter full-screen mode, where you can swipe through other vertical videos. From each one, you'll find options to watch the full content it's advertising, rent or buy it, save it to a watchlist, "like," share, and more.

The feature is rolling out now for "select customers" in the US on iOS, Android, and Fire devices. Amazon says it will be available to everyone (on those same platforms) this summer. In the meantime, try not to get too down over having to rotate your phone to watch trailers.