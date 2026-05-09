NASA is set to begin training with a prototype of Blue Origin's crew moon lander

Following the success of its Artemis II crewed mission, NASA is now turning its focus to the next milestones in its plan to put astronauts back on the moon. The space agency has been eyeing a moon landing in 2028, and it's tapped Blue Origin and SpaceX to provide the landers that could support humans on the surface (though neither company has demonstrated a moon landing yet). This week, NASA shared that it now has a full-scale prototype of the crew cabin of Blue Origin's Mark 2 lander so it can begin training.

With the 15-foot-tall prototype at NASA's Johnson Space Center, the space agency and Blue Origin will be able to "conduct a series of human-in-the-loop tests, or tests with human interaction, including mission scenarios, mission control communications, spacesuit checkouts, and preparations for simulated moonwalks," NASA explained. This mock-up only includes the crew cabin, which sits at the base of the lander — the whole thing with the rest of the systems integrated will be a towering 52-feet-tall when it goes to the moon. But as recent attempts have shown, landing smoothly on the moon isn't easy, and both Blue Origin and SpaceX have their work cut out for them to get their landers ready on NASA's current timeline.

An uncrewed version of Blue Origin's lander, dubbed Endurance (or MK1), has been undergoing testing in NASA's thermal vacuum chamber ahead of its first mission this year, in which it will deliver science payloads to the lunar surface. For the next leg of the Artemis program, the Artemis III crew will fly in the Orion spacecraft to low Earth orbit and test docking capabilities with Blue Origin and SpaceX's landers, or whichever one is ready. NASA is targeting 2027 for this mission.