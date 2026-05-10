A new Subnautica 2 gameplay trailer just dropped ahead of its Early Access release

We're just a few days from the Early Access release of Subnautica 2 after a long wait, and the team has been sharing glimpses into the gameplay to drum up the hype. This weekend, the developers at Unknown Worlds hosted a two-hour livestream showcasing the first dive for anyone itching to get a deeper look at the game. The team also dropped a short gameplay trailer, which you can check out below. Subnautica 2 will be available in Early Access on May 14 from Steam, Xbox and Epic.

Subnautica 2 takes place on a new world, according to the game's description: "Driven from your home by ongoing conflict, Alterra offers you the chance at a new life. But as the colony ship CICADA shepherds you and your fellow Pioneers to your new home, something goes awry. The ship's AI insists that your mission should continue. Stranded and faced with near-insurmountable odds, you must do everything in your power to survive. The future of humanity on this world is in your hands."

The development of Subnautica 2 hit a snag last summer, when it was reported that publisher Krafton, which purchased Unknown Worlds in 2021, had fired the heads of the studio, who subsequently sued. In March this year, Krafton was ordered to reinstate Unknown Worlds CEO Ted Gill. With its Early Access release imminent, things now appear to be back on track. But, it'll still be quite some time before the full version of the game is ready; the developers have said they expect Subnautica 2 to remain in Early Access for "about 2 to 3 years."