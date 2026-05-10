Liquid Glass tweaks are reportedly coming in the next macOS

Sorry Liquid Glass critics, the upcoming macOS 27 won't be getting rid of Apple's latest design language. Instead, the MacBook maker is introducing a "slight redesign" to Liquid Glass with the next macOS, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

On top of user complaints about poor text readability and inconsistent looks between apps, Gurman explained that Liquid Glass hasn't seen a smooth transition onto the larger displays we see on desktops or laptops. According to Gurman, that's due in part to Liquid Glass being created with OLED technology in mind, while most Macs still run on LCD panels. To address these issues, Gurman said Apple will target the weird "shadows and transparency quirks" of Liquid Glass with macOS 27. On the hardware side, the Liquid Glass interface could look a lot better on the expected OLED touchscreen MacBook that could arrive as soon as this year.

Gurman reported that these upcoming Liquid Glass tweaks on macOS are supposed to represent how the Apple design team wanted it to look from the start, attributing the issues to "a not-completely-baked implementation from Apple's software engineering team." However, it's not the first time Apple made changes to Liquid Glass, since iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1 and macOS 26.1 added an option to frost the interface for more opacity and contrast. Besides the Liquid Glass tweaks coming in the next macOS, Gurman added that Apple is working on "bug fixes, battery-life upgrades and performance improvements," which will be officially unveiled at the next WWDC on June 8.