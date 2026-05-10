Dua Lipa is suing Samsung for $15 million

Pop star Dua Lipa has taken legal action against Samsung, accusing the electronics giant of using her face to sell TVs without compensation or permission. As first reported by Variety, the lawsuit also claimed Samsung is responsible for copyright and trademark infringement, along with "unauthorized commercial exploitation."

The complaint stems from Samsung using an image of Lipa's face on cardboard packaging for its TVs last year. The English musician found out around June 2025 and repeatedly demanded Samsung stop using her likeness on the packaging. However, the suit claimed that Samsung's response was "dismissive and callous," while the products in question are still being sold to this day. In the complaint, Lipa's lawyers said that Samsung has profited from using her image, giving the impression that Lipa has endorsed the product when she hasn't. The lawsuit also quoted posts on X that suggested some customers would buy the TV after seeing Lipa on the box.

"Samsung's infringing conduct makes a mockery of [Lipa's] hard work in establishing a successful brand and has deprived her of the ability to control and monetize her assets," the lawsuit read. On top of the alleged ill-gotten monetary gains, the lawsuit added that Lipa owns the copyright to the photograph used on Samsung TV boxes, since it was taken backstage at the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024. It's not the first time that Samsung TVs have been hit with legal trouble either, since Samsung was one of five TV manufacturers to be sued by Texas' attorney general, Ken Paxton, in December for using ad-targeting spyware on their TVs. We reached out to Samsung for comment on the Lipa lawsuit and will update the story when we hear back.